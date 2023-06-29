Richard (Rick) Hart, born April 28, 1953 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, died April 29, 2023 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico at the age of 70.
He is survived by a sister in Albuquerque, NM.
Cremation and arrangements were handled by Baca Funeral Home in Las Cruces, NM.
