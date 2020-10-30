Margaret Marie Hardin, age 77, moved to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Margaret was born March 6, 1943 to Claude Lenderman and Rachel Frances (Taylor) Lenderman.
She married Billy Ray Hardin September 6, 1958. Margaret was a woman with many talents, including her love of sewing and she most certainly had a green thumb, which was evident in her plants and flowers. She was a very caring lady who made friends anywhere and everywhere she went, and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her two daughters: Brenda Haver (Tim) and Lori Payne (Todd); four grandchildren: Kendra Towey (Jeff), Justin Haver (Jen), Cody Haver (Ana) and Cole Payne; three great-grandchildren: Preston and Jamison Haver and Sierra Haver, with a fourth great-grandchild due on her birthday, March 6. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Aubrey Hardin; and sisters-in-law: Jane Hardin and Elaine Hardin; also by many nieces and nephews who fondly said she was their “favorite aunt”.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Hardin; her parents, Claude and Rachel Frances Lenderman; two sisters and five brothers.
Services for Margaret will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico with Pastor Dudley Bristow officiating. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Those serving as casket bearers are Todd Payne, Cole Payne, Jeff Towey, Justin Haver, Cody Haver and Tim Haver.
Memorials in Margaret’s name may be sent to The Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at curealz.org/giving/donate.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.