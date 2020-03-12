Maria G. Hardacker, 84, died on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Alto, New Mexico. She was born April 24, 1935 in Durango, Mexico to Toribio and Andrea (Nuñez) Cardenas. Maria was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and retired from the housekeeping department at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home.
Maria loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. Her favorite thing to do was gardening and she could plant and grow anything. Maria was very passionate about sewing and loved sitting in her favorite chair to sew something new. Her pets were some of her best friends and family. Her love for animals was endless.
Maria’s children loved her cooking. She loved having her family over for dinner. Seeing her home filled with the people she loved the most was very important to her.
She lived a long and fulfilling life, surrounded by everyone she loved. We will miss her dearly. We love you mom and we love you grandma.
Survivors include her children: Rick Hardacker and wife, Claudia, Juanita Reid and husband, John, Jeannie Chavez, and Annette Hardacker-Miyamoto and Teo; and her grandchildren: Pauline Baca and husband, Paul, Crystal Hardacker, Bruce Hoffman, Jennifer Hoffman, Alex Chavez, Emily Chavez, Joseph Jojola, Robert Wilson, Alissya Miyamoto and Elias Miyamoto. She is also survived by great grandchildren: Tristan and Britney Baca, Isaiah, Destiny, Aaliyah and Trinity Jojola, Mckenzie Wortman, Dylan, Luke and Lauren Hoffman and Sterling Chavez.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel. A Prayer Vigil will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Michael Williams. Rite of Committal will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as Casket Bearers will be Tristan Baca, Joseph M. Jojola, Isaiah Jojola, Robert Lee Wilson, Bruce Hoffman, Alex Chavez and Sterling Chavez.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
