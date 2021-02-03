Bette Jo Stout Hamilton, passed away expectantly from a short illness on January 24, 2021 at Mountain View Hospital in Las Cruces. She was 71 years old. Born in Oklahoma City to Dr. Hugh A. Stout and Ruth Marie Stout, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister Caroline Anne Stout Harris. Bette is survived by her brother Hugh Albert Stout Jr.; nephew, Hugh Albert Stout III (Trey) and his wife, Kimberly; and 3 great nephews. Bette Jo graduated from Harding High School,
Pine Manor College in Boston and received her MBA from University of Denver.
Bette Jo was president of Northwest Nursing & Convalescent Corporation in Oklahoma City. She worked as a nursing home administrator for several years. She loved gardening, making jewelry, being on her boat, playing bridge and of course her Charpai, Merlin. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
