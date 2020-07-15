Chester Hamby, 73, of Truth or Consequences, NM passed away peacefully in his home on July 6, 2020 after a long illness. Chester was born March 10, 1947 in Van Nuys, California.
Chester is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Hamby; a daughter, Amanda Opstad and her husband, Jasiah Opstad; granddaughter, Danielle Brouwers, and her husband, Justin, of Tucson, Arizona; and his brother, Ron Hamby of Phoenix, AZ. He was loved by all.
He served in the Navy on the nuclear submarine Daniel Webster from 1964-1968. Chester followed that up by a retirement career as a union mechanical insulator and chef. He loved feeding people and dogs all around. He loved making things in his shop and ranching in Dragoon, AZ. He would give the shirt off his back for anyone.
A special thanks to his friends at Johnny B's, Ambercare - Brittany, Susan and Lisa, the folks at Bullocks and Bank of the Southwest, and his friends not limited to Dan and Baxter!
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.