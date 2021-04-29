Helen M. Hall left her earthly life the morning on April 23, 2021, at the age of 98 to move forward on her spiritual journey. Helen lived her life with gusto!!! She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Hall, who passed away in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents James C. and Minnie Tarpley and siblings Claude, Joe, Clem, Gordon, James, and Carson Tarpley. Helen and Robert were married May 25, 1940 in Raton, New Mexico. They celebrated their 50 Anniversary in 1990 with all of their children and grandchildren at Disneyland. What a wonderful way to celebrate!! Helen leaves behind her truly loved sons and daughters and their spouses; Willard Hall (wife Charlotte) of Williamsburg, NM; Jeanette Hall (husband Rick Willer) of Tempe, AZ; Wanda Haddon (husband Rick Haddon) of Duvall, WA; and Robert (Bob) Hall (wife Gillian) of Las Cruces, NM. Helen also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Helen grew up on a ranch in Abbott, New Mexico. After their marriage, Helen and Robert owned a ranch and farm near Abbott, New Mexico where they raised cattle, hogs, chickens, and ran a dairy. In addition to the farm and ranch, Helen worked at the hospital in Springer, New Mexico. Helen worked many years for Dr. Malcolm Morrow, at his Springer medical practice as his Office Manager and Bookkeeper as well as his right-hand lady!!!! Everybody who went to Dr. Morrow knew Helen well. Helen served on the Springer Housing Authority to make a difference in Springer.
In 1969, Helen and Robert sold their ranch and moved to Springer. After many years in Springer, in the early 1990’s, they moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico to be closer to their sons and warmer weather!!! They moved into a house built by their son, Robert (Bob.) In Las Cruces, Helen and Robert raised a beautiful garden and Helen was very active in the Las Cruces Senior Center Programs. Helen was quite an artist with her paintings, crafts and jewelry making.
She loved her exercise programs to include line dancing, strength training and walking. In Las Cruces, Helen was an active member of the Women’s Lions Club and the Vivacious Viejas Of the Red Hat Society. Helen loved to travel. Willard, Charlotte and Helen took many excursions throughout the U.S. where they had a bunch of adventures. Helen was game for everything!!! Wanda, Rick, Helen and Robert had many adventures in the State of Washington. Easter Brunch in Phoenix, AZ was always a big event!!!! Helen made trips to Maui to visit Jeanette and Rick where she had her ocean adventures!!! Helen accompanied Robert (Bob) on the golden retriever dog shows, pitching in to wash, dry and all-around hand with golden retrievers Jomax, Zeus, and Star, and Swizzle. Helen got the biggest kick out of going to Willard’s auctions, wondering how the auctioneers could talk so fast. She was the biggest fan of her kids and grandkids at baseball games, volleyball games, showing livestock at Fairs and Livestock Shows as well as track and cross country meets. You always knew when Helen was in the crowd cheering you on!!!
When asked about her greatest accomplishment in life, Helen said it was her kids!!! It was extremely important to Helen that all her kids had an opportunity to go to college and Helen worked hard to make that happen. She was absolutely the hardest worker her kids have seen.
Tila, Helen’s corgie, was a companion and big part of Helen’s life in at her home on Quasar Drive in Las Cruces. Everywhere Helen lived, she always knew her neighbors and they knew her. Helen never knew a stranger!
In 2016, Helen went to live at The Jim Wood Home, in Hatch, New Mexico, owned and operated by Tracy and James Turner. She had the absolute best care at The Jim Wood Home from staff Natalie, Nancy, Angel, Samantha, Cynthia, Kimberly, Marisela, Elizabeth, Juana and Savannah. The staff said it was a pleasure taking care of Helen and treating her like family. They cherished the time they got to spend with Helen. She was such a strong beautiful woman who was blessed to live a long life. The family also cannot thank our 1/1 caregivers, Julie, Arlene, Samantha, Mendi and Sunshine, enough for their exceptional care and love during her time at The Jim Wood Home. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives. Until we meet again A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plant a Tree…..
