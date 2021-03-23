Embree H. Hale, Jr., January 22,1936 – November 17, 2020. Some of y’all knew him as Sonny, others, Embree, and some of us call him Dad. “Sonny is the last of the great real hard rock miners”, Max Evans, writer and artist said at Dad’s 70th birthday bash. COVID destroyed his tent, but his soul lives on forever with the Lord. Please join us in celebration of the wondrous life of our Dad, brother, uncle, grandpa, great-grandpa, and best dancer in the universe: Embree Harlow Hale, Jr. As Dad would say, “Take the good time with ya”. A graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Kingston Cemetery, officiated by Joe Paul Lack, Jr. and with Gayla Hubble as soloist. For more information please contact Bobbie Ostler by email at bobbieostler@yahoo.com.
