Billy Evans Guynn, 56, a resident of Truth or Consequences, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Billy was born in Escondido, California. He was adopted and raised by his grandparents, Roy J. and Cynthia Guynn.
Billy was a true humanitarian, who had a heart for helping those in need. He lived his life in search of new friends who might need a meal, a ride, or a warm place to live. He was most happy when driving people to their doctor’s appointments, helping the homeless or caring for animals. Billy was a true friend, always there no matter what.
At a young age, Billy found a passion for hairdressing that he continued throughout his life. He also worked for American Airlines for 22 years.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Cynthia Guynn; his husband, John S. Jamieson; and his dearest friend Phoebe, who never let him down.
He is survived by his husband, James Michael Guynn; his son: Michael James Guynn; his siblings: Leigh Barry Evans, Pamela Evans and LaWanda Dunn-Pelton; cousins: Caroline Molina and her husband Bill, William Evans, Jr. and Cindy Evans; his aunt, Leona Evans; his biological mother, Aprildiane Martin; and his special furry friends: Scotty, Danny, Pebbles, Mr. Boo, Diggaboo, Buddy, Hershey, Sunny, Bear, Fluffy and Lucy.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
