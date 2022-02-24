Edward Joseph Gurulé, Sr. (Eddie Joe), born Ojo Tichene on June 25, 1948, went to meet our Creator at 3:40 A.M. on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard and dedicated 45+ years as a law enforcement officer in many agencies. Eddie Joe loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Gurulé; children – Eddie Joe Gurulé, Jr. and wife, Diane, Beverly Kasiah and husband, Larry, and Ginger Gurulé; grandchildren – Jennysue Kasiah, Ethan Reno, Jordan Gurulé, and Paul Louis Kasiah; siblings – Louie Gurulé and wife, Diane, Sandra Martinez, and Fred Gurulé; best friends/brothers/sons: Rick Poolah, and Andy Baca and Michael Starr and wife, Christine; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, friends; and first wife, Jennie Bustamante. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Taylor; father, Aristeo Gurulé; sister, Ann Baca Mascareñas; daughter, Edwina; and best friend/son, Ricky McNutt.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Inurnment will follow at the Santo Niño Cemetery in Chloride, NM.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.