Sandra Gurule-Martinez (born Dolores Alejandra Gurule), 71, passed away on August 4, 2022 at UNM hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 27, 1951 to Edna Taylor and Aristeo Gurule.
Sandra worked for several years in security in Los Angeles before moving to Truth or Consequences where she worked for the T-or-C Police Department and eventually retired from the District Attorney's office.
Her hobbies and interests include volunteering for Matthew 25, crocheting, cooking, playing bingo, dancing, spending time with her family, and caring for others.
She is survived by her children: Joe Toby Gutierrez, Jason Garcia and wife, Isabel, Angelica Gutierrez, and Leo Gutierrez; her grandchildren: Andres Joseph, Noah Joseph, Brooklynn Garcia, Ashton Garcia and Kobe Gutierrez; siblings: Louie Gurule and wife Diane, Fred Gurule, and sister-in-law, Pam Gurule. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Taylor; father, Aristeo Gurule; sister, Ann Baca Mascarenas; brother, Eddie Joe Gurule; and grandson, Briton Young.
Cremation has taken place and no funeral services will be held as per her wishes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.