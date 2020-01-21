Josephine Hodge Gurnsey-Varnum, of Williamsburg, NM, passed away on October 16, 2019 in Venice, Florida, where cremation took place. Josephine was born on August 31, 1927.
She was very active in various activities at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Truth or Consequences, the Sierra County Humane Society and Spit and Whittle Club in Kingston.
She is survived by her two children, Terri de Geest and Phillip Pullano and his wife, Gayle; step-daughter, Kathleen Gurnsey; and four step-children: Stefan, Patrick, Elizabeth and Jennifer.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Michael Gurnsey and David Hodge.
Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, her presence has been andwill be greatly missed.
Services took place on December 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Truth or Consequences.
