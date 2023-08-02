Dear Frances Luna,
I can’t wait to hear your opinions about the wonders of progress in our town!
Some opinions, however, are based on facts. Since your opinions do likely not have the benefit of the facts, I am forwarding you building plans for the 800 Block Wyona Condominiums as well as public comments and comments for the variable request I made during the illegal hearing held by the City Commission on July 26 2023. These comments cited many Code violations on the property in question.
The hearing on the variance request for this property was headed by R. Hechler. He point blank asked Traci Alvarez whether there are any Code violations at all on the property, to which she stated unequivocally that there are NO CODE VIOLATIONS WHATSOEVER. Traci Alvarez is employed in the capacity of Zoning Official/Authority/Building Inspector. This position is mentioned over and over in the Code as having the responsibility to look at and to approve all building plans in the City.
Then why was this request for a variance for the distance between houses on the individual tracts necessary in the first place? The plans should have been reviewed and the houses should not have been built this way to begin with!
I was only allowed to look at the new building plans late Friday before the hearing. I found numerous code violations in that time and since. The houses are crammed into an area that is too small by code and are too close together on each tract by code, and contrary to the statement by Traci to the contrary, the plans provide NO on-site parking. All so-called parking spaces shown on the plans are actually either entirely off or mostly off the property and are in the public right of way.
What is more, the variance that was given at this hearing allows the owner to later possibly divide his tracts for resale. The divisions between all the tracts except in one case cut through what could be parking spaces at the front of the building, further diminishing any chance of providing the required 36 spaces and 3 handicap spaces for the 24 houses.
And speaking of handicap requirements, the bridge per Federal ADA requirements is supposed to have a sidewalk on either side of the roadway. These sidewalks are required to be 6 foot wide since they are directly next to the curb. Safety would dictate that there also be a barrier built between the traffic and the sidewalk. The bridge road is already only 32 ft curb to curb. The whole bridge is only 36 ft wide, and only allows two feet of walking space on either side. This is an accident waiting to happen, and when the City takes over ownership of this road and bridge they will be liable.
I knew it was futile to speak at this city hearing. The city long ago decided to allow this development, and all our protests to the contrary fall on deaf ears. The bridge is already built, traffic will only increase. But I thought since there are so far only 8 houses built on the property that the remaining tracts could be built to Code and one at least could be turned into parking. The subject of a turnaround for emergency vehicles and the garbage trucks has also not been addressed.
People living in this area know its ability to flood during heavy rains and have repeatedly warned the owner about this fact. But he thinks by building up his land two feet to cover 100 year riverine flooding he will prevent his houses, that are built on ground level, from flooding due to rains. His property is at the base of hills that drain into it. His houses are below the level of the dirt road next to it. But now, why should he care, because before buyers notice this fact, he will be able to unload these tracts of land to other owners and it will be their problem. This is only my opinion, but it is based on observation of the area.
Neighbor protests have not been based on a hatred of progress. Five other homes have gone up in the last months within two blocks of our homes on this block of Wyona. We are happy that others will be able to live in an area that we love! Or used to love, now that traffic will make our street busy and dangerous and parking must overflow in front of our homes, further narrowing the street.
The Code is very difficult for one without experience in it to understand. Citizens of this town do not have access to a lawyer (I have tried to find one all over the state) while the City has one that is like a dog on a leash that will help them do whatever they want. But we are supposed to be able to rely on the people hired to do the jobs they do who should be proficient and diligent in their duties. The City Commission relied on the expertise of Traci Alvarez in her unequivocal statements to them, much as a patient would rely on a doctor. For this alone the variance should be repealed.
I say the hearing itself was illegal, because by Code (and here again, the person that is supposed to enforce the code is the Zoning Official, so no division of power) there must be 15-day notice given in the newspaper. The Legal Notice appeared July 14, the illegal hearing was held July 26. This “technicality” was brushed aside because a hearing for the Planning & Zoning Commission that was to be held July 10 had been advertised. The City Commission meeting stepped in to take over the duties of the P & Z Commission regarding the hearing, which itself is illegal!
This is a violation of the Code which unequivocally states that all variance requests go before the Planning and Zoning Commission which must inform the City Commission, in writing, of their findings before the City Commission can only then rule on the variance!
And the variance request itself runs against code. Variances on a property can only be awarded if due to the physical characteristics of the land itself the developer would face undue hardships. Code explicitly states that a variance will not be awarded simply because a developer does not want to comply with the Code. His land is perfectly flat, and a proper number of houses and proper number of parking spaces could have been incorporated and a proper bridge could have been designed, whether against the wishes of the neighbors already here or not.
But this is what we have been protesting! The lawless disregard for our laws and common sense and for due process of rulings and for the disregard for the safety of us in this area, all in the name of progress and growth! Does this disregard for the Code and common sense qualify as “planning”?
I will send these documents mentioned to anyone who requests them at the email address below.
Diane Gunning; diane.tominaga@gmail.com
Diane Gunning
