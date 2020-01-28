James L. Gullick, 84, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on January 26, 2020, after battling with heart problems. He was born March 30, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to William and Isabelle (Enget) Gullick.
The family moved to a farm in Ulen, MN and Jim went to school there. After high school graduation, he went back to Minneapolis and worked for Honeywell as an architect for 20 years.
During that time, Jim met his first wife, Rose. They were together for 47 years and had three children. Jim and Rose moved to Aitkin, MN, where Jim had a small engine repair shop and worked on chainsaws, motorcycles, lawn mowers, snowmobiles, boat motors and such for 15 years.
They retired in 1998 and moved to Truth or Consequences after checking out several other towns in New Mexico. They attended the Fiddlers dances sometimes and the Square Dance Club. Rose died in 2001.
Jim met his second wife, Jean, in 2003 at the Square Dance Club. They fell in love and had 15 wonderful years together. For 11 years, they were the backbone of the Sierra Twirlers Square Dance Club, here in T-or-C. They had to quit in 2017 when Jim got dementia, but they started attending the New Mexico Old Time Fiddlers Association Dance every Saturday night. Jim liked to dance with this wife and a lot of the single ladies there.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Gullick; daughter, Debbie Shepersky of Rochester, MN; sons: Dan Gullick and his wife Tracy of Saginaw, MN and David Gullick and his wife Robyn of Mesa, Arizona. He was also survived by his sister, Darlene Monson, of Grand Forks, ND; and his brother, Terry Gullick, and wife, Rosela, of Foley, MN.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held in Jim’s honor on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fiddler’s Playhouse (710 Elm St. T-or-C, NM 87901). The family will have a graveside service where Jim will be laid to rest in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery Aitkin, MN in May of 2020.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 8791, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
