Timothy "TJ" Greene, passed away at the age of 44, from COVID complications. He was a loving and proud papa to his 4-legged baby "Charlie". Survivors include: his father, David (Judy) Greene of Florida; sister, Jennifer Greene of T. or C; niece, Haylei; aunt, Debra Fisk from Elephant Butte; uncles: John Dutil from Bosque Farms and Neal Harper from Elephant Butte; cousins: Riley (Victoria) Koontz, Jameson, Rosalynn from Las Palomas and Lora Dutil from Bosque Farms, and many others across the country. Tim graduated Gallup High School in 1994 and received his Certification at Spartan Aeronautics and Technology graduating with Honors. He also had FAA Certification for airline mechanics. He was a Past Master Councilor of DeMolay International and received the highest honor a member can receive the Degree of Chevalier. Tim was also a Master Mason at Lebanon Lodge #22 in Gallup, NM. Tim joins many family members including, LaDonna Greene his mother; Grandmother, Betty Fisk; aunt, Judy Dutil; and cousin James Fisk. The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers in this sad event. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
