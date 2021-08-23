Jefferson “Jeff” Marvin Green, 82, a resident of Caballo, NM, died peacefully at home, on July 14, 2021, after a recent fall. Red, as he was affectionately called as a kid, was born to Calvin Jefferson and Rozette Regain Green.
He was raised in the Hatch Valley and graduated from Hatch High School in 1957. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Jeff’s working career included Otis Elevator, Santa Railroad and Greyhound bus lines. He was a member of the American Legion Post 44 and the Moose Lodge #2050 of T. or C. He enjoyed playing bingo and spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed playing with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Tennie Shumate; children – Mike Green (Jennifer), Carrie Charter (Roger), Brant Green, Trina Green, and Kevin Green; 23/Grandkids; 24/Great-Grandkids; and siblings – Bill Green (Debbie Jo), Danny Green, Paul Green (Patty) and Anita Jackson (Frank). He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Rozette Green; sisters – Mary Green, Bonnie La Cour, and Hazel Bennett; brother, Roy Green; daughter, Vicky Jo Galvan; son, Calvin Green; and grandson, Robert Green.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Caballo Lake State Park, River Park Campsite Pavilion below the dam. Lunch will be provided following the ceremony.
Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
