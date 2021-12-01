James H. Green, 76, a longtime resident of Elephant Butte, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021. James was born January 8, 1945, in Sylacauga, AL to Jack Grange Green and Virgie Mae Williams. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam War. Jim was a Park Ranger for the New Mexico State Parks for many years before retiring in 2006. He liked to stay busy and could often be found in his garage, rebuilding classic cars or woodworking. He also enjoyed building and flying RC airplanes, computers, and 3D printing projects. Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra (Spitler) Green; children: Jason Green and his wife Lori, of T. or C., and Kallie Lunsford, of Elephant Butte; grandchildren: Joseph Green, of T. or C., Jaimee Green, of T. or C. and Nicole Lunsford, of Ocean Springs, MS; great granddaughter, Vivi Ratcliff, of Ocean Springs, MS; brother, Bob Green and wife, Carolyn, of Sylacauga, AL; and sisters: Pat Gaither and Janice Green both of Sylacauga, AL. He was proceeded in death by his parents: Jack Green and Virgie Mae Green-Scroggins; stepfather, James Louis Scroggins and brother, Larry Green. Cremation has taken place and Mr. Green will be laid to rest at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
