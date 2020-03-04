Frances Mae Graham passed away after a brief illness on February 26, 2020. She was born April 7, 1929 in Streator, Illinois where she grew up and then owned and operated the Cinderella Beauty Salon.
She traveled throughout the USA, becoming acquainted with several Country and Western and Hollywood stars. and after her marriage to William (Bill) Graham traveled to many foreign countries. After her career as a beautician, she worked at the Winfield Public Library, earned an Associate Degree in Library Science and became the head Librarian at Devry Institute of Technology in Oakbrook, IL.
In 1995, she and Bill retired to the unincorporated Elephant Butte area of Sierra County, NM where she volunteered at the Medical and Rehabilitation Facility of the Sierra Vista Hospital in Truth or Consequences, NM and was a member of church, social and card clubs until health considerations intervened.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Susan (Kushnerik) Senko; sisters: Eleanor Hagie (Arnold) and Lucille Dominic (Richard); brother Luis Senko; and daughter Mary Lee (Graham) Henderson.
She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Graham; her daughter, Julie Graham-Pels; son, W. Rushton (Rus) Graham; as well as five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Frances will be interred in Streator, IL. Local memorial services will be held at a later date.
