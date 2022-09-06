Gracie Elizabeth Brandt Markel was born in Las Cruces, NM to Glenn Allen Sr. and Loma Joyce Allen on July 9, 1966. She entered into Heaven on August 31, 2022, at the age of 56. She is preceded in death by her father; brothers: Glenn Allen Jr., Gregory Allen, and Griffin Allen; and her first husband, Mark Brandt. She leaves behind her husband, John Markel; mother, Joyce Allen; children: Marlesa Brandt, Marcus Brandt (Samantha), Mandie Baca (Steven); brothers: Gary Allen (April), Gordon Allen, and Gavin Allen; sister-in-law, Paula Allen; niece and nephew- Greg Jr. and Emily; grandchildren: Spencer, Kobee and Randee Grace; and lots of nephews and nieces. Gracie was a Christian; she trusted the Lord and was baptized at 12 years of age. She graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1984. She played the violin and sang in the choir at Fruit Ave Baptist Church in Albuquerque. She also attended Hollywood Beauty School in Albuquerque. Gracie was a joy to be with and made friends easily. She worked as a waitress in the Family Restaurant here in Truth or Consequences. She also worked these other places: Pixie’s, Bullocks, Food Basket, Davis Fleck, Head Start and Senior Home Care. Her favorite things were fishing, working jigsaw puzzles and taking care of her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Durwood Wofford officiating. Serving as casket bearers will be Marlesa Brandt, Marcus Brandt, Steven Baca, Gordon Allen, Gavin Allen, and Gary Allen. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com. ∙
