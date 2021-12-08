David Edward Gower, 74, a resident of Truth or Consequences, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, December 5, 2021. David was born in Norfolk, VA to Bonnie and Florence (Dreier) Gower. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served 2 tours in Vietnam. He later worked for the department of corrections becoming a Captain before his retirement. David loved to fish, and still holds the state record for the biggest Bluetail Catfish. He is survived by his children: Bibiana Gower, David Gower, Johnny Gower and William Gower; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, as well as numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Riester; brothers: Robert and Johnny Reeves; and his sister, Dorothy E. Reeves-Roberts. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at A New Beginning Church (203 E. 3rd St., T. or C., NM 87901) with military honors.Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:00:10 AM
Sunset: 05:01:55 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:00:55 AM
Sunset: 05:02:04 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SW @ 21mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:01:38 AM
Sunset: 05:02:15 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: WSW @ 20mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:02:20 AM
Sunset: 05:02:27 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:03:02 AM
Sunset: 05:02:42 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:03:42 AM
Sunset: 05:02:58 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:04:21 AM
Sunset: 05:03:15 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.