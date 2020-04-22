Alfonso Gonzales, 88, born on September 19, 1931, passed away at his home on April 12, 2020 following a long illness.
Alfonso spent most of his life as a farmer in Arrey, New Mexico. There he worked for many farmers where he earned great praise for his hard work, reliability and dedication to his work and family. He was well known for making ristras and coronas of both red and green chili. In his spare time, he sang and played guitar for his church choir. He also loved making tools and building anything he needed for his other passion, growing his world-class garden. Even in his advanced age and the inability to walk, to work on his garden was his best medicine.
Alfonso is survived by three sons: Jose (Margarita) Gonzales and children – Jose, Maria, Robert, Michael and Jackie Gonzales; a grandson, Marcos Alfonso Trujillo, son of Maria Gonzales; his son, Luis Gonzales and his daughter, Lupita Gonzales; son, Patrick (Joy) Gonzales, and children: Xaime, Samantha, Ariana, Justin, Hannah and Tyler Gonzales.
Alfonso is preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe; and two daughters: Ramona and Maria Lourdes Gonzales.
Alfonso will be dearly missed by his family and many friends he met along the way.
His funeral services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic making it impossible for all his family and many friends to attend.
Services are entrusted to the care of Baca’s Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for “Veterans & Family Memorial Care”. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575-546-9671.
