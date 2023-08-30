Darel “Bacon/Goat” Gomez, 36, died suddenly on Saturday, August 26, 2023. He was born January 12, 1987, in Socorro, NM to Kenneth and Mary Gomez. Darel was a cocky, arrogant, asshole with a heart of gold and a contagious smile AND THAT'S WHY WE ALL LOVED THE HELL OUT OF HIM! If he liked you, he loved you and would do anything for you and your kids. One of the highlights of his day was taking the baby her hashbrown. He loved roping and riding Banshee, fishing and playing pool. He also loved spending time with his nieces, nephews, and friends, sharing his love of music. He was survived by his parents Kenneth "Skinny" and Mary "Nag" Gomez; sister, Tammy "Ham" Gardner (Bean); his dog Corky; Auntie "Scattie" Davis, Uncle Ernest, Uncle Kevin, Robert "Berta" Gardner, Bonnie "Bonzerelli" Gardner, Tyty Bean, Eleanor "The Baby" Bean, Hannah "Sloth/Skelatore" Gomez, Levi "Weavis" Gomez, and Nathaniel "Natesita" Gomez; as well as many cousins, family, and close friends he considered his brothers, sisters, aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Granny Bonnie and Grandpa Gene Gomez; and brother, Zach Gomez. He was loved so very dearly and will be missed so much more. We will be having a graveside send off at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:00P.M. with a potluck get together at his parents’ house following. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
R.I.P I KNOW ARE FYING WILL THE ANGELS GOOD BY MY FRIEND
