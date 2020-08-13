Sally Gomez, beloved wife and mother passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her two previous sons, Christopher and Dario Gomez III and her parents, Serapio and Paula Chavez.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 48 years, Dario Gomez Jr. and her two children; daughter, Rebecca War-Gomez, and son, David and wife Diana Gomez.
She also leaves behind her beautiful grandchildren; Haley and Brandon War-Gomez, and David Jr., Daniel, Emma, Sophia, and Sarah Gomez. Other survivors include her siblings; sister Ruth and husband David Krantz, brothers, Raymond and wife Blanca Chavez, Larry and wife Diana Chavez and John Chavez.
Services will be held at Truth Tabernacle UPC at 1911 S. Broadway, Truth or Consequences, New Mexico 87901 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m., with the burial immediately following at Las Palomas Cemetery.
Sally was a beautiful soul and touched many lives. She was an amazing wife, loving mother, and proud Nana. We cherish all the time we had with her. Always in our hearts and now with the Lord, we know she is resting. She will forever be our sunshine.
