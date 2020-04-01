Fedelia ‘Fiddie’ Godinez (Giron) was born May 28, 1933 in Polvadera, New Mexico to Donicio and Anastacia Giron. Fiddie passed away on March 18, 2020 in Truth or Consequences, NM.
Not long after Fiddie was born her family moved to San Acacia, NM. Fiddie and her siblings would seine for minnows and sell them to fisherman who would come to the area to fish.
Fiddie met her husband, Nash Godinez, and were married in 1949. Soon after getting married they traveled to Mexico, where Nash worked for the U.S. Government inspecting cattle for hoof and mouth disease. They worked on numerous ranches throughout their lives together. They worked for the Canning Ranches for 30 years in New Mexico and Texas. Fiddie enjoyed cooking for the cowboys during the cattle works.
After her husband passed in 1992, Fiddie spent most of her years in Socorro, NM. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and many friends. She enjoyed cooking, visiting and telling old stories. She continued to spend time in the country and helping cook during the cattle works.
Fiddie is preceded in death by husband, Ignacio (Nash) Godinez; her parents, Donicio and Anastacia Giron; brothers, Tommy Giron and Gilbert Giron; and her son, Billy Gerald-Godinez.
She is survived by daughter, Nadine Mahres (Lonnie) of Las Cruces, NM; son, Mike Godinez (Chris) of Morgan Mill, TX; son, Ignacio “Buddy” Godinez (Patsy) of Edgewood, NM; daughter, Shirley Muncy (Cary) of Cuchillo, NM; sisters: Vickie, Rosealie, Gloria and Agnes; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held and announced at a later date. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.
Fedelia's care has been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services, 309 Garfield St., Socorro, NM 87801, 575-835-1530.
