Phyllis Graves Glines
I was born on July 7, 1937 in Denver, Colorado. My parents were Don and Lucy (Crosswhite) Graves. We moved to Sierra County in 1943, after my father resigned his position in a defense plant near Denver. I was the oldest, with two brothers, the late Gene Graves of T-or-C, and Kenneth Graves of Las Cruces, NM.
I married my late husband, Silas J. Glines Jr, in October 1954. I graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1955, and attended Texas Western College (UTEP) in El Paso, while my husband was stationed at WSMR. I had four boys, two deceased; the late Silas (Joe) Glines III, Donald J. Glines, the late Richard (Mark) Glines, and Stephen Matthew (Lisa) Glines.
I am also survived by grandsons, Chaz (Desire’) Glines, Scott and Bo Glines, great-grandson Liam Matthew, by my nieces, Angela Graves, Sonya (Charles) Devine, Monica (Tim) Eason, and nephew, Allen (Suzanne) Graves and my best friend Mary Oakleaf, all of New Mexico. My other nephew, Kenneth Graves Jr. passed away in 2018.
I worked for General Dynamics at Edwards Rocket Base in California when the first Atlas Missile was launched in 1958, and later at White Sands Missile Range, before we transferred to Fort Bragg, NC, where I worked in the Special Forces Language School during Vietnam. I then retired as an assistant editor at the Kirtland AFB Research Laboratory in Albuquerque in 1995.
During the 1970’s I self-published a book on mining history in Sierra County and recently had excerpts of my book republished by the Hillsboro Historical Society. I also wrote about the Graves Cave House in Hermosa, NM.
Before retiring with my husband to Hillsboro, I served as Secretary of the Sierra County Miners Association and then as President of the T-or-C/ Sierra County Chamber of Commerce.
At my request, no local services will be held, and my ashes will be interred alongside my late husband at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas.
Donations may be made to the Senior Citizens Programs of Sierra County.
/s/ Phyllis Graves Glines. 30 June, 2023
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.