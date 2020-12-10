Alan Gillespie went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was at home, surrounded by his family.
Alan was born October 18,1965 and raised in Arrey, New Mexico.
Alan was known for being a great friend and someone you could count on and if there were a problem he would fix it. Alan had a passion for farming and was good at it. For anyone who knew Alan knew that he also enjoyed his prayer meetings and trips to the office.
Alan is preceded in death by his Father “Richie”, and Uncle Danny Gillespie.
He is survived by his wife, Marla Gillespie; daughter, Shania (Robert) Montoya; his mother, Sylvia Gillespie (David); brother, Kenny Gillespie (Dee); stepchildren: Ashleigh Coulter, Tanna (Adam) Michels, and Justin Fisher, uncle, Benny Joe and many grandchildren: Mia, Taylynn, Emalee, Troy, Marleigh, Ethan, Kiley, Bailey and Coy.
Alan was a great man and is loved by many.
Alan has joined some of his great friends he lost this year, Charlie and Gary.
As per Alan’s wishes he requested that there be no funeral.
