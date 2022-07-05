Carol Ann Gilbreath, 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Carol was a loved resident of the New Mexico State Veteran’s Home, where she had called home for the last three years. Carol was born in Dallas, TX to Henry Milton Aiken and Lizzie Ivildia “Pete” Gandy. Carol was a true woman of God, raising her family with love and the Holy Spirit. She enjoyed reading her bible, leading prayer groups and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also loved to play bingo, crochet, paint and color pictures. She is survived by her children: Robert Gilbreath (Melisa), John Gilbreath (Rebecca), Cheri Forbes (Raymond) and Albert Gilbreath; Grandchildren: Abigal, Johnathan, Clayton, Halley, Cherray, Keanu, Faith and Anthony; Great- Grandchildren: Cayden, Olivia, Isabella, Braxton and Elizabeth; and her fur baby- Boo Boo. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Wayne Gilbreath; and her parents. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service in Socorro will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:06 AM
Sunset: 08:21:15 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 11
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:06:30 AM
Sunset: 08:21:03 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 11
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:07:01 AM
Sunset: 08:20:50 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 11
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 73F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:07:32 AM
Sunset: 08:20:35 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 11
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:08:04 AM
Sunset: 08:20:19 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 11
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:08:37 AM
Sunset: 08:20:01 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 11
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:09:11 AM
Sunset: 08:19:41 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: E @ 10 mph
UV Index: 11
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.