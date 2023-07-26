Jerry Gilbert, 78, was born on March 8,1946 in Caddo County, Oklahoma to Fred and Alma Gilbert. He passed away July 20, 2023 at Sierra Health Care and Hospice in Truth or Consequences, NM. Arrangements are being handled by Baca Funeral Home in Las Cruces, NM where he will be cremated and later interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Services are pending.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, a brother- Bud Gilbert(Shirley) and 2 sisters- Nellie Gilbert and Pat Pool(Raymond). He is survived by 2 sisters- Frieda Thomsen( Tage) Parker, CO and Mary Layton(Jesse) Grand Junction CO and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry served 4 years in the US Air Force and in the Asian Conflict in Thailand. He worked for many years in California and New Mexico as a machinist and mold maker. The last years of his life he resided in the Caballo area. Special thanks to Denise Addie and Rick Villagomez for their loving support in his final years.
