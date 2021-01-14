Jean Louise Rogers George, 96, passed into the loving arms of her Savior January 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in in 1924 in Water Mill, Suffolk County, New York the daughter of Louis Du Bois-Rogers and Rosina Christine Jones-Rogers. She was raised in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York.
After high school she worked for the New York Telephone Company, then with WW II she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps. As a Cadet Nurse, she met Midshipman Earle E. George. They were married June of 1946 in Bay Shore, Long Island at St. Peters by the Sea Episcopal Church.
Jean and Earle moved to New Mexico in 1948, where Jean, always active with the four kids and her own volunteering interests, worked for Mountain Bell for several years, got her Cosmetology Degree, and worked for UNM Student Director for 17 years.
A member of a number of civic and fraternal organizations, her greatest joy was being a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a Past Matron of Albuquerque #67, then a member of Hot Springs #58 serving as Treasurer and on several Committees. When they moved to Belen, she transferred her membership to Jessamine Chapter #45. She served on several Grand Chapter state committees, most notably assisting to change the Education Loans into a Scholarship program. Over several years, she received Grand Representative commissions to Quebec, South Carolina, New York and Pennsylvania. Besides being a regular at the New Mexico Grand Chapter, she attended 15 Grand Chapters in Jurisdictions around the United States.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Earle Emmett George; her parents, Louis and Rosina Rogers; and her brother, Charles A Rogers.
She is survived by her children: William and wife, Nancy, Georgia Kitt and husband, Larry McKown, James and wife, Karen, and Linda and husband, Hollis Wilson. Other survivors include her many grandchildren: Michelle, Elizabeth, Hollyanna and husband, Ron Hooks, Hollis III (Skipper) and wife, Julie, Seth and wife, Marisa, Michael and Jacob; great-grandchildren: MacKenzie, EmmaRae, Logan, Ella, Arlo, Eve, Bayla and Solomon; her sister, Joan Wyatt-Cox; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Jean was an inspiration, and a guide, a mentor and a friend to everyone she met.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Grand Chapter of NM, OES, Education Fund. Services will be held at Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, on Thursday, January 14, 2021. A Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. A Graveside Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at Terrace Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Larry McKown, Hollis Wilson II, Josh Good, Peter Werner, Chris Dempsey, Chad Good, MacKenzie McKown, Elizabeth McKown. Honorary Pallbearers are William George, James George, Michael George, Jacob George, Hollis Wilson III and Seth Wilson.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505) 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at www.noblin.com.
