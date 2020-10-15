David Armijo Garcia (October 21, 1920 – December 4, 2017) was born to Telesfora and Reuben Garcia. He was raised in Palomas with his mother; his grandparents, David and Rosaria Armijo; brothers: Henry and Leopoldo; and sister, Connie.
David joined CCC Camp at 15 or 16 years old. He said his job was a “powder monkey,” and then he joined the Army (WWII).
When he returned home he married Celsa Jojola and they raised four boys: David Jr., Phillip, Leonard and Billy. They had six grandchildren: Brenda, Erica, Kristina, Jeanna, Morgan and Billy Jr., nine great-grandchildren; Melissa, Samantha, Jesus, Cypress, Andrew, Jacob, Ashley, Hailey and Rue; and many relatives.
He was a member of VFW 3317 in Williamsburg.
He was known for taking an extremely slow tour through town in his little blue truck. We will be taking him for his last ride to Vista Memory Gardens on Saturday, October 24. Those who want to participate can join us in meeting at 9 a.m. in the Hamilton Military Museum to his final resting place. Graveside services will be by Pastor Manny Martinez and begin at 10 a.m. Gathering to follow at Albert Lyon Event Center, Truth or Consequencesv .
Thank you, the Garcia Family.
