Mary Lou L. Garcia, 60, a resident of Las Cruces, NM, died at her home on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was born on June 4, 1961 in Truth or Consequences, NM to Gilbert and Jennie (Luna) Lucero. Mary Lou and her husband, Raymond Garcia, married in 1980 and were residents of Las Cruces, NM for 33 years relocating from Truth or Consequences. She worked as a Dental Assistant and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She loved the ocean, and her pride and joy were her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Raymond Garcia; children – Estevan Arroyos, Alex Lucero, Katrina Garcia, and Johnny Garcia; grandchildren - Jossy Arroyos, Jared Arroyos, Jalyssa Arroyos, Fili Garcia, Aolani Garcia, and Hunter McDonald; and siblings – Sylvia Burns, Nadine Mendez, and Gilbert Lucero. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel. Services will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Saturday, February 5, 2022, with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. A Prayer Vigil will be held at 10:00 A.M. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 A.M. Rite of Committal will take place at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as Casket Bearers will be T. J. Burns, Danny Burns, Scott Burns, Jared Arroyos, Christopher Mendez, Rudy “Jr.” Flores, Jonathan Flores, and Polo Flores. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Fili Garcia and Seth McDonald. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
