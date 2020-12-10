Susan Jean Gants passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, after a long struggle with diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. She was born on May 25, 1962 to Bernice R. (Thompson) Gants and Wilbur L. Gants in San Diego, California.
In 1965 her family moved to Kent, Washington, where she spent the first half of her life. She grew up on a small lake where she had numerous adventures with her siblings and friends.
Susan graduated from Kentridge Senior High School in 1980, where she was an outstanding student and was involved in numerous extracurricular activities such as DECA, FBLA, and Flag Team, and she participated in a foreign exchange program with Japan. She received her AA degree from Green River Community College in Washington.
Susan was never able to have children. Instead she devoted her time to family, friends, community, her pets, gardening, and baking with her big generous heart. In 1990 she followed her family to Truth or Consequences, NM. There she quickly made new friends, involved herself in a number of jobs, including running a Sonic Drive-In franchise, volunteered at food banks, and enjoyed the warmth and sun of the south.
Family was everything to Susan and she loved them dearly. She was always ‘daddy’s little girl’ and aspired daily to be like her mother. She adored her two brothers, David and Mike, who helped her tremendously multiple times during her life, and her big sister, Jody, who was her confidant. Her cat “Soot” gave her comfort during her last years.
She is survived by her mother, Bernice R. Ritch; stepfather, William F. Ritch; brothers: David Gants and Michael Gants (Amy); sister, Jody Allen (Steve); and nephew, Jake Allen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur L. Gants.
A private family service will be held in the spring.
A special thanks to Hospice during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to https://www.arthritis.org/donate.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
