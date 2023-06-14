Benny Fuentes, 59, a loving husband, father, grandpa and friend, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Benny was born January 31, 1964 in Truth or Consequences to Amado and Martha (Cordero) Fuentes. He was employed with the City of Truth or Consequences Road Department for over 25 years. Benny worked hard, but played harder. Enjoying life with his family and friends, fishing, hunting, camping, and smacking people in the back of the head if they screwed up (until it became illegal to do so!). He was the ultimate grandpa, never afraid to demolish all the kids and grandkids at any sporting competition. Benny loved classic cars, riding his Harley and cheering on his beloved 49ers. He was most content spending time with his family and friends, laughing, joking and making memories. Benny is survived by his wife of 36 years, Minerva Fuentes; son, Isaac Fuentes and wife Lily, and daughter, Priscilla Fuentes; grandchildren: James Fuentes, Isaiah Fuentes, Iliana Fuentes and Amari; brothers: Mike Fuentes and wife Lisa, Johnny Fuentes, Adam Fuentes and wife Alice; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers- Ray Fuentes and Amado Fuentes. Benny will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, starting with a Visitation at 9:00 A.M. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial led by Rev. Michael Williams. The family invites everyone to the T. or C. Civic Center following Mass for a reception. Serving as casket bearers will be Isaac Fuentes, Mike Fuentes, Brandon Fuentes, Ernesto Garcia, Don Armijo, and Stevie Montez. Honorary casket bearers will be James Fuentes and Isaiah Fuentes. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
