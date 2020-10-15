Elizabeth Lee Freimann, 69, passed away on October 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM. She was born December 28, 1950, in Death Valley, California to Melton and Charlotte Teague.
Liz attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas, Texas; where she met her future husband, Robert Mark Freimann. They married on July 1, 1974.
Liz made long careers with Stevens Floor Covering and Garland Insulating. She made friends everywhere she worked or lived, and she maintained those friendships until her death.
She was an independent, energetic woman with a Chihuahua in the crook of her arm. Liz loved to travel, go to concerts, and shop. Liz and Mark retired to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico in 2015.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Freimann; daughter, Antigone Freimann; sister, Rita Prasil; grandchildren: Keven and Trevor Boggess-Freimann, Austin Box and Anthony Zuniga; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.