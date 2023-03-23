Bonnie (Bonita Bette) Freeman passed away on March 11, 2023 after a short illness. Bonnie was born in Canada on April 12, 1942, and was very proud to have become a citizen of these United States.
She worked several years at Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District until her retirement. She loved New Mexico, especially living in a beautiful place where she sat on her porch and looked at Caballo Lake and the beautiful mountains every day. There was a big soft spot in her heart for any and all dogs. Bonnie was a lot of fun and loved to laugh. She struck up conversations and new friendships wherever she went.
The employees and customers of Walmart and Bank of the Southwest went above and beyond their duties in watching out for Bonnie. Also, a huge thanks to the dispatchers, EMTs, deputies and police officers that responded with compassion. Much gratitude to the friends and neighbors who helped over the years to keep her in the house she treasured.
Bonnie is survived by two children: daughter, Tammie and family, and son, Bradley; her brother, Buddy Campbell (Mary); and cousin, Faron – all of Canada.
She was preceded in death by a beloved son, Aaron.
Per Bonnie’s request, no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements by Kirikos Family Funeral Home LLC & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
