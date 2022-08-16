James Delbert Franklin, 72, a lifelong resident of Hatch, NM passed away peacefully at Sierra Health Care Center on Thursday, August 11, 2022. James was born to William “Pappy” Franklin and Lucille (Black) Franklin. He was full of life and always made the best of it! He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and anything outdoors. He was a family man, who loved nothing more than to get together with family and friends. He was a self-employed welder and much of his work can be seen throughout the Hatch Valley. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Beverly Mae Franklin; daughters: Barbara Byers and husband Josh, Merissa Zuzulock and husband Andrew, and Jessica “Gus” Covington and husband Michael; Nephew, Kody Franklin, who was like a son and numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren: Cade Byers, Jaekob Byers, Jackston Byers, Jason, Bella and Libby Zuzulock; Great Grandson, Jameson Byers; and sister, LaVonda Preuitt and Terry. He was proceeded in death by his parents; and siblings: Jeanine Tudor (Ennis) Rue Berta, Wilfred Allen, Donna Patton (Todd), JoNell Weathers (Wayne), Helen Hendrix, and Freddy Franklin. James and his sense of humor, mischievous smile and larger than life personality will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch. Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Holden, Jeremy Holden, Gene Alley, Trent Alley, Zane Alley, and Cash Alley. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Kody Franklin, Cade Byers and Terry Prueitt. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.