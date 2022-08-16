Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 80F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.