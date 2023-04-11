On Holy Saturday, April 8th, 2023 the Lord took Donald Joseph Foytik home to the Heavenly
Kingdom.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 19, 1942. Donald was raised in Phillips, Wisconsin to
his parents, Vincent William Foytik and Helen Marie Foytik.
Donald was one of the happiest of men “always” smiling. His passion in, along with his family,
was is love of Czech music- being an accomplished drummer, playing in several bands. He was a
member of the Knights of Columbus in New Mexico.
He owned the Deluxe Bakery in Phillips for many years, making delicious goodies for all!
He is survived by his wife Laura, his sisters Carol, Helen, Susan. Several nieces and nepews,
cousins and extended family. He is predeceased in death by his daughters Helen, Linda and
Stacy. His parents Vincent and Helen Foytik.
God bless him and keep him.
