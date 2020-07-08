It is with profound sadness and regret, that we announce the passing of Linda Faye Flores, a beloved, wife, mother, Nana, sister, Tia and friend, who touched the lives of everyone she met. It is with great honor and pride that we share her life, as it was a life full of triumph, might, and love beyond measure.
Linda left us on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and friends. Linda, 64, was born on September 15, 1955 in Truth or Consequences, NM to Henry “Fish” and Eulalia (Chavez) Garcia. She is survived by her husband, Rudy Flores, six children: Ricardo Salcedo, Mary Berumen (Josedek Soto), Lenora Gutierrez (Jose Gutierrez), Rudy Flores Jr. (Nicole Flores), Priscilla Madrigal (Jose Madrigal) and Monica Avalos (Alex Avalos); 21 grandchildren: Ricardo Jr, Michael Hern, Shala Hern, Shianne Hern, Laura Nava, Angel Nava, Adrianna Berumen, Vanessa Chavez, Samantha Gutierrez, Sabrina Gutierrez, Jose Jr. Gutierrez, Jasmine Gutierrez, Alexis Flores, Jonithan Flores, Nayelli Madrigal, Jose Madrigal, Ximena Madrigal, Makayla Avalos, Kassandra Avalos, Alexza Avalos and Jahnessa Avalos; 14 great-grandchildren; and her six brothers and sisters: David Krantz, Annie Garcia, Shirley Reid, Raymond Garcia, Dolores Garcia, and Terry Garcia.
Linda was a dedicated mother and Nana first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as mother. She gave unselfishly to her family. For many years Linda could be found cooking up goodness at the bakery in Village Market (Halsells) and Jim’s Supermarket in Hatch, NM.
After “retirement” you could always find Linda cleaning the yard, operating a tractor alongside her co-captain, or, taking a road trip to wherever the day would lead them. Linda and Rudy were inseparable. She taught many valuable lessons in life but none greater than her message to be strong, depend on no one, keep your house clean, do the dishes, do the laundry, save cans, and fight hard no matter what life brings you.
Kirikos Family Funeral Home hosted a viewing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a Rosary afterward at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, NM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Services to celebrate this wonderful woman will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, NM. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories, also in Hatch, NM.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Linda’s name to the New Mexico Cancer Center, 4901 Lang Ave., Albuquerque, NM 87109.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
