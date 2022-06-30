Edward J. Fitzgerald, 89, of Elephant Butte, NM, died Monday, June 27, 2022. Ed was born in Albuquerque, NM on November 30, 1932 to Robert M. and Christine Fitzgerald.
Ed attended Albuquerque High School. After graduating he made his way to Chicago to attend Worsham College of Mortuary Science. Soon after graduating Mortuary School, he joined his father, serving families at French Family Funeral Homes in Albuquerque, NM. In the early 60’s Ed and his father opened Fitzgerald and Son Funeral Home located on Carlisle Blvd NE in Albuquerque.
Ed was truly dedicated to the education and advancement of the funeral industry. While serving a term as president of the National Funeral Directors Association, from 1974-1975, he appointed the Task Force on Professional Certification; which was later to become the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practitioners. As members of the Order of the Golden Rule, Ed had many opportunities to travel around the world with his loving wife, Sandra.
Ed had many hobbies including creating wooden models, golfing, skiing, and traveling. He was a member of the both the Elks and Moose Lodge. He also continued his love of service as a member of the Kiwanis club.
Ed is survived by one daughter, Kathryn Fitzgerald (Andrew Geffen) of Elephant Butte, NM. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra Strong-Fitzgerald; and two sons - Edward Fitzgerald Jr. and Robert Lee Fitzgerald.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 4:00 -6:00P.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00A.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Byers officiating. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery, with Military Honors. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com
