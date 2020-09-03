Ruth Irene Filosa (nee Jungmann) passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Irene was born June 28, 1934 in Lamar, Missouri. She was a Registered Nurse, having graduated from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in Pittsburg, Kansas in 1955.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony J. Filosa; five sons: Mark (Ann), John (Cathaleen), Matthew (Mary Ellen), Luke (Karen) and Philip (Meegan); sisters: Doris Woods and Linda Gerke; brothers: Carl (Mary) Jungmann and Paul (Marilyn) Jungmann; 16 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Edith Filosa Brown and sister, Emily Clements.
Private services were held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, followed by interment at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery in Truth or Consequences, NM.
Memorials may be made in Irene’s honor to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 103 E. Sixth Ave., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-7804.
Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online condolences, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.