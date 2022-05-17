Penny Lee Figary, 56, a resident of T. or C., died at her home on Friday May 13, 2022 surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 22, 1965 in Sidney, New York. Penny moved to Truth or Consequences nine years ago from Walton, NY. She was a medical assistant at Sierra Home Health Care, Sierra Vista Hospital and Ben Archer. Penny was a member of the New Mexico Association for Home & Hospice Care and received the Hospice Aide of the Year award in 2018. She enjoyed crafting, tending to her plants, reading, and was a collector of bears, frogs and bees. Penny had a strong love for country music, spending time with her family and caring for others. She left a lasting memory of love with all those she left behind. Survivors include her husband, Neal Figary; children – Amber Ruff, Adam Sanchez & Michelle Skipper, Lee Sanchez, Glenn Figary, and Garett & Melissa Figary; grandchildren – Lela Ruff, Dominic, Kayla, & Jaxton Figary; and soul sisters – Anna Lipari, Doris Neice, and Shawnee Renfro. A Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain William Farmer officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
