FIGARYPenny.jpg

Penny Lee Figary, 56, a resident of T. or C., died at her home on Friday May 13, 2022 surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer.  She was born on September 22, 1965 in Sidney, New York.  Penny moved to Truth or Consequences nine years ago from Walton, NY.  She was a medical assistant at Sierra Home Health Care, Sierra Vista Hospital and Ben Archer.  Penny was a member of the New Mexico Association for Home & Hospice Care and received the Hospice Aide of the Year award in 2018.  She enjoyed crafting, tending to her plants, reading, and was a collector of bears, frogs and bees.  Penny had a strong love for country music, spending time with her family and caring for others. She left a lasting memory of love with all those she left behind. Survivors include her husband, Neal Figary; children – Amber Ruff, Adam Sanchez & Michelle Skipper, Lee Sanchez, Glenn Figary, and Garett & Melissa Figary; grandchildren – Lela Ruff, Dominic, Kayla, & Jaxton Figary; and soul sisters – Anna Lipari, Doris Neice, and Shawnee Renfro.  A Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain William Farmer officiating.  Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.