David Edgar Fawcett of Truth or Consequences, died on July 1, 2020. He was born December 18, 1924 to Edgar and Stella Fawcett.
David was a WWII Navy veteran. He worked as a service technician for Addressograph-Multigraph for over 40 years. David married Phyllis Haight on January 24, 1975. He loved the outdoors, and hunted and fished for many years. He was a woodcarver, winning numerous blue ribbons at the New Mexico State Fair and taught the art for many years at the Truth or Consequences Senior Center.
Above all David was a man of God and a member of the First Baptist Church of Truth or Consequences for many years. His strong faith called him to a mission of making over 20,000 cross necklaces that he gave away to friends and strangers.
He was predeceased in death by his parents Edgar and Stella Fawcett; son, David; and daughter-in-law Jeannette Haight.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Fawcett; daughter, Barbera Janke; stepsons: Barry (Marlies) Haight, Philip (Beverly) Haight, and Stephen Haight; and several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church (220 N Broadway St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901) on July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.