Kaitlin Rae Fancher passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at age of 21. She was born May 11, 1999. Kaiti (known to her family as “Kaiti Gator”) was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece among many other deserving titles. Growing up, she had numerous accomplishments through 4-H and FFA. Kaiti studied abroad in Finland for her junior year of high school. She recently graduated with her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing as a Crimson Scholar at NMSU in December 2020. Kaiti had a unique ability to connect with people, especially some that are known to be more difficult than others. She was very independent and hard working. No task was too big for her to tackle. She had a wonderful smile. If you were fortunate enough to receive her smile, you knew she meant it. She loved learning languages. She spoke Finnish, Swedish, Spanish, and ASL. If anything, Kaiti was an avid dog lover. One might think she loved dogs more than people. Kaiti’s hobbies included tie dyeing and collecting funky novelty socks. Kaiti is survived by her father Ryan, mother Wendy, sister Chelsea, canine companions Biggie Smalls and Reggie, maternal grandparents Chip “GG” and Connie Greer of Truth or Consequences, NM, paternal grandparents Bobby Fancher (Deidre) of La Mesa, NM, and Dawn Pohl (Bill) of San Antonio, TX, Aunt Margaret Love Ortiz (Nicho) of Port Isabel, TX, Uncle Matt Greer of Katy, TX, Uncle Alex Fancher (Margarita) of Las Cruces, NM, Uncle Jake Fancher (Amanda) of Denver, CO, and Uncle Woody Utz (Carrie) of Buckeye, AZ along with many cousins and extended family. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 30 , 2021 at 10:00 am at the Fancher’s ranch in Hillsboro, NM. Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:24:44 AM
Sunset: 07:48:53 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:23:42 AM
Sunset: 07:49:38 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:22:41 AM
Sunset: 07:50:22 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NE @ 21mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:21:40 AM
Sunset: 07:51:06 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:20:41 AM
Sunset: 07:51:51 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:19:43 AM
Sunset: 07:52:35 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: W @ 23mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:18:46 AM
Sunset: 07:53:19 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: WSW @ 22mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.