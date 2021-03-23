Gerald (Jerry) Regan Exten
July 31 , 1956 - March 16, 2021 Jerry passed away in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Jerry was a drummer, a carpenter, a builder and mechanic. Rumor has it that Jerry once sat in on drums, with Danny Gatton, 'the humbler'. He loved all animals particularly horses and dogs. Born in Vienna, Virginia, Jerry was a graduate of Damascus High School, in Maryland. Before his death, he was living and working in New Mexico and enjoyed the New Mexican deserts and mountains. Jerry was the son of Mary Ellen and Gerald M. Exten both deceased, and the brother of Jen Exten of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and Jim Exten of Baltimore, Maryland.
