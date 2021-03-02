One of Sierra County’s most beloved, and courageous, residents, Ellen Evans, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Feb. 28.
She leaves behind husband Scott Evans; daughters Jennifer Whiteman (C.O.), and Alesha Evans (N.C.); granddaughters Samantha (T-or-C) and Julieana (C.O.) Whiteman; sisters Linda Whiteman (T.X.) and Amy Whiteman Ratliff (I.D.); and brothers Thomas and Jess Whiteman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary McEndarfer.
In addition to her family, Ellen left behind a community inspired by her strength, courage and desire to help others.
In 1962, two-year old Ellen drank Drano. In seconds her life changed forever; her survival making medical history.
She suffered from severely burned lips, mouth, tongue, esophagus and stomach, and doctors decided to keep her comfortable until her imminent death.
She surprised the doctors and staff at two different hospitals when she survived 7 1/2 -hour laryngoscopy and esophagus surgeries -- at the time the longest on record for such a small child – and double-lung pneumonia.
Her story captivated newspaper, TV, and radio audiences, with reporters filing stories and updates from the operating room. The publicity prompted children nationwide to save pennies for a medical expense fund. Too young to read, people from across the country wrote her thousands of letters of encouragement.
She also became the subject of articles in several medical journals, as the oldest living person to survive swallowing Drano.
As a young teen living in Idaho she excelled at everything she did; becoming a Candy Striper at the local hospital, a top Girl Scout cookie seller, participating in the Junior Miss pageant, and was named “Miss Physical Fitness” in high school. She attended Chemeketa Community College in Salem O.R., and the University of New Mexico, and worked for years as a loan manager for Bank of the Southwest.
In 2008 she followed her culinary dreams and opened a popular candy shop in T-or-C, Cocoa Re`al, and her chocolates and fudge were known worldwide. She volunteered for many organizations, including the Fiesta Committee Council, and became the Parade Marshall in 2011. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and the Sexual Trauma Abuse Response Team. She recently founded the Sierra County Lost, Found and Rehoming of Animals Facebook page.
While in college she met Scott Evans, who was her soulmate for 35 years. Ellen and Scott and daughters traveled widely while he was in the military.
“She was the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Scott.
Throughout her life she endured numerous surgeries to reconstruct the esophagus, and suffered from complications of her damaged digestive system.
She and Scott moved to T-or-C in 1999, and soon after Ellen was placed on life support after surviving yet another surgery. Doctors again wanted to place her under hospice care, but she wasn’t through fighting yet. Throughout all this she was encouraging others who faced health or other issues, and always going out of her way to help others.
“She approached every single day with courage and vigor,” said good friend Melissa Loomis. “I’m not sure how she never gave up, when she had plenty of reasons to do so. At times I would be super down and depressed about my ailments, but she would always tell me it will get better, and to not stop getting up, which she did, every single day.
T-or-C resident Julie Tallent remembers how Ellen sent food to her house after Tallent was injured in an auto accident, even though she had never met her. “She was an amazing, thoughtful and kind lady, always thinking of others,” said Tallent.
“Her strength came shining through when we talked privately about some of our struggles/experiences early in life, and more recently when she opened up about her personal struggle to overcome the physical challenges she dealt with every day for most of her life,” said Val TwoWolves. “She’ll hold a special place in my heart for as long as I live.”
Sherrie Boehm, who was a close friend, commented on Ellen’s passing on Facebook, “She lived life to the fullest and was the hardest fighter I’ve even known. I will keep you in my heart forever.”
In a 2017 interview for the “Sentinel” Know Your Neighbor column, Ellen said, “This was supposed to happen to me, so others could survive it. I was the doctors’ trial and error patient -- and some things worked, and some didn't. I just believe we are all here for a purpose and until it is fulfilled, we remain here.”
In addition to helping and encouraging others, Ellen loved fishing, yard sales, gardening, Halloween and cruises. During her retirement she loved managing her E Bay store and passing her culinary knowledge on to her granddaughter, said Scott.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.