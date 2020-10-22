Terrie Jean Esposito, 60, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at her home in Williamsburg, New Mexico. Terrie Jean was born September 21, 1960 in Lynwood, California.
She loved being a grandmother and having her family close to her as often as possible, and she enjoyed riding horses and just making the people around her happy.
Terrie Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Gary Carter and Donna (Vanderpool) Davis.
She is survived by her son, Ryan Esposito and wife, Amanda; grandchildren: Shyanne Esposito and Sebastian Esposito; older sister, Sherrie Carter; younger sister, Vickie Woolf; and husband, Andy Woolf.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc & Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303. Cedar St. Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
