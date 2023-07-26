Eva “Patsy” Erwin, 89, of Elephant Butte, NM passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Patsy was born in Hagerman, NM to Albert and Mary Haggerton. She leaves behind her husband of 73 years, Johnny Erwin; daughter, Susan Lozier and her husband Jim; grandchildren: Coy Erwin (Sarah), Casey Lozier (Liz) and Tawnie Lozier; siblings: Dave Haggerton, Joe Haggerton, Sammy Houston and Butch Haggerton. She was preceded in death by her son, Wesley Erwin. Patsy will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Church at the Butte, with Pastor Houston Cano officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:18:27 AM
Sunset: 08:11:51 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: ESE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 11
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:19:07 AM
Sunset: 08:11:08 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 11
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:19:48 AM
Sunset: 08:10:24 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 11
Saturday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:20:29 AM
Sunset: 08:09:38 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 11
Sunday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:21:11 AM
Sunset: 08:08:51 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:21:52 AM
Sunset: 08:08:03 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 11
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:22:34 AM
Sunset: 08:07:13 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 11
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.