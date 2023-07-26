Eva “Patsy” Erwin, 89, of Elephant Butte, NM passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Patsy was born in Hagerman, NM to Albert and Mary Haggerton. She leaves behind her husband of 73 years, Johnny Erwin; daughter, Susan Lozier and her husband Jim; grandchildren: Coy Erwin (Sarah), Casey Lozier (Liz) and Tawnie Lozier; siblings: Dave Haggerton, Joe Haggerton, Sammy Houston and Butch Haggerton. She was preceded in death by her son, Wesley Erwin. Patsy will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Church at the Butte, with Pastor Houston Cano officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

