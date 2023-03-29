Sheran K. Engler (nee Newsome) was born on March 8, 1949 to Leo Russell Newsome and Flora Juanita Steele. From a young child, Sheran was fiercely loyal and protective of her family, including her five younger siblings. Four out of the five met her at the gates – Russell, Clarence, Rhonda, and Connie. Sheran was survived by her father, Leo Russell Newsome; her baby brother, Brian; her four children whom she loved deeply – Eileen, Laura, Jennifer, and Michael; and an entire army of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sheran was a dedicated mother and daughter. She spent the most part of her life raising her kids and taking care of others, asking little in return. She taught her children her incredible work ethics and led by example to teach compassion and independence.
Sheran was passionate about reading novels, cooking, Pepsi, listening to music, General Hospital, and NASCAR. She loved a great party and was the Best Barmaid in town.
Sheran had an incredible respect and adoration for her father, Leo, and the two of them were often found together. Their bond unbreakable still in her last days here with us.
Sheran lived a beautiful, dignified, full life as a free soul. She was strong and stubborn and independent. She left us peacefully, surrounded by her closest family at home just as she had wanted. She received her wings on the morning of March 20, 2023. Although she will be greatly missed by so many, the impact she made is immeasurable.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.