Garth Andrew Ellsworth, 65, a longtime resident of Truth or Consequences, died peacefully at his residence on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Garth was born to Garth and Lela Grace (Ireland) Ellsworth on March 14, 1956 in Anderson, IN. He was a construction worker most of his life, until his retirement. Garth is survived by his daughter, Shauna Ellsworth; grandchildren: Shaye Ellsworth, Donovan Ellsworth, Lauren Bruno and Lela Apodaca; great grandchild, Ana Caruso; and sister, Chana Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Mary Ellsworth. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894- 2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
