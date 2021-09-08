Charles E. Eidenmiller, 84, a resident of Elephant Butte, died at his home on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born on March 8, 1937 in Ellwood City, PA to Charles E. Eidenmiller, Sr. and Shirley (Newton) Eidenmiller.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a Computer Programmer and Bookkeeper and retired in 1999. He was a member of the American Legion Post 44. On September 28, 1994 he was inducted in to the Albuquerque Softball/Baseball Hall of Fame. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, ATVing, golfing, and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Eidenmiller; children – Eddie Fleeger, Jeff Fleeger, and Dodi Eidenmiller; and grandchildren – Jesse Gonzales and Dakota Gonzales. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his daughter, Renee Eidenmiller.
Services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
