Billy Milton Edwards was called by the Lord on July 1, 2021 at the age of 73 after an extended illness in his home in Truth or Consequences, NM. He was born in Lamesa, Texas on April 22, 1948. Bill spent most of his working life as a welder and co-owned B & J Welding Service in Hobbs, NM with his father until the family relocated to Cloudcroft, NM where he worked for the local telephone co-op for 17 years. He moved to Truth or Consequences in 2000, which became his final home. In T or C he worked providing welding services for various local businesses, and retired in 2006. He served as the Gaming Manager for the T or C Moose Lodge for several years before he was too ill to continue.
He was an active member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 2050 and held numerous leadership positions at the local, state, and national levels. He was proud to be a member of Besthesda Lodge #64, and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He held memberships in the Sons of the American Legion in Elephant Butte and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Caballo.
He loved his family and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motorhome and attending Moose events, conferences and conventions. He loved the water, especially the ocean, and loved boating, fishing, or simply sitting on the beach with friends listening to Jimmy Buffett.
Bill is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jaylene McGregor of Truth or Consequences: his children; Cody (Andy) Carrel of High Rolls, NM, Jonie (Eric) McFarland of Casper, WY, Jolene (Shanon) Nunn of Deming, NM, Jimmy “JJ” (Melissa) Edwards of Colorado Springs, CO, Gerron Simms of Clovis, Jaymi (Sonny) Simms of T or C, NM, Jezika Freeman of Lubbuck , TX and Janay Shumate of Missoula, MT: his grandchildren: Amanda, Ethen, and Conner Carrell, Patrick (Cody), Travis, and Cody (Breanna) McFarland, Magan, Zachary (Jaylynn), Taylor, and Tylor Nunn, Kaitlyn Madsen, Ahldyn Smith, Zaryan, Xander and Jaxton Shumate: and his great grandchildren; Paxton McFarland, Waylon, Izaihiz, Adalynn, Kinley and Madisyn Nunn: and his former wife Jeanne Edwards of Deming, NM.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Milton Edwards, his mother, Willene (Rogers) Edwards, and a granddaughter, K. Sharron Shumate.
He will be deeply missed by friends and family alike.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given online at https://www.moosecharities.org/giving/
Click “Donate” and select “In Memory Of.” Name: Bill Edwards, Program: Mooseheart, Special Instructions: Camp Ross. Or a check made out to Moose Charities with Bill Edwards, Camp Ross in the memo line and mailed to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, Il, 60539.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2050 in Truth or Consequences, NM on July 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, and Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
